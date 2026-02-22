Watch for Pedestrians

Mum had tea with us this evening, and after dropping her back home, I went for a drive to find a photo for the day. I was hopeful of some kind of interesting night street scene as I'd missed the sunset. Anyway I ended up at the back entrance of the hospital (my old workplace). The cancer centre is on the left and the main hospital in the background. I liked the mix of warm and cool lighting.The camera had been inadvertently left at home so this was taken with my phone. The best camera is the one you have with you, as they say...My Flash of Red February photo for today is here: