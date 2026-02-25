Previous
Primary Colours by chikadnz
Primary Colours

I was about to get a shopping trolley, noticed the trolley shadows on the wall and had just taken a well-lined up photo with my phone, when I was photobombed. A flash of red and I took a second (not as well lined-up) photo. Only to have another almost photobomber come up behind me, notice what I was doing, exclaim "Oh..!", Nothing further was said as I put my phone away and grabbed a trolley too.

A busy day today with a trip to a shopping centre in the Mt to buy some clothes for John, and a visit to the bank to get some info for tax purposes. A quick lunch at home then out again to Mum's as we'd organised to have a lovely young man do some more garden maintenance there. Then on to the supermarket to do the weekly shop before returning home to cook dinner!

My Flash of Red February photo for today is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-02-25
25th February 2026 25th Feb 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
narayani ace
Fab red yellow blue!
February 26th, 2026  
