Gordon Carmichael Reserve by chikadnz
Gordon Carmichael Reserve

A pair of paradise ducks in lovely light this afternoon. It's been a while since we visited this reserve, but here is a photo I posted back in November last year.
From the city council website:
"This peaceful reserve features native plantings and is home to a variety of birds, making it a pleasant spot for walking or cycling. The 60-hectare reserve has been developed into an oasis of native plants and wetlands located between the Mayfield subdivision in Bethlehem and the suburb of Brookfield. Features include a playground and an outdoor classroom area which is used for Learning Through Discovery programmes.
More than two kilometres of walkways wind through this reserve including 230 metres of boardwalk lined with native plants. These walkways provide excellent walking and cycling links between Bethlehem, Brookfield and Bellevue."

“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
