Spider Threads by chikadnz
Photo 889

Spider Threads

We were back at the Gordon Carmichael Reserve for a walk late this afternoon and I had some fun with the long lens.

It's officially the first day of autumn in this part of the world.

Sunrise: 6.59am
Sunset: 7.56pm (NZDT)
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
