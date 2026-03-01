Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 889
Spider Threads
We were back at the Gordon Carmichael Reserve for a walk late this afternoon and I had some fun with the long lens.
It's officially the first day of autumn in this part of the world.
Sunrise: 6.59am
Sunset: 7.56pm (NZDT)
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1403
photos
61
followers
79
following
243% complete
View this month »
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Latest from all albums
291
886
887
292
293
888
889
213
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
panasonic-g9
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close