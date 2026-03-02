Sign up
Previous
Photo 890
Walkway Bridge
A walk in the Gordon Carmichael Reserve for the third day in a row. I took a different path today and went much further in from where we parked the car.
It definitely feels like autumn has arrived as there is a cool southerly blowing today.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
1
0
Janice
Tags
clouds
,
galaxy-a15
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍
March 3rd, 2026
