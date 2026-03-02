Previous
Walkway Bridge by chikadnz
Photo 890

Walkway Bridge

A walk in the Gordon Carmichael Reserve for the third day in a row. I took a different path today and went much further in from where we parked the car.

It definitely feels like autumn has arrived as there is a cool southerly blowing today.
2nd March 2026 2nd Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍
March 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact