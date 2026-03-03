Previous
Silvereye (Tauhou) in Willow by chikadnz
Silvereye (Tauhou) in Willow

From a walk in the Ohauiti Reserve early this evening. It's not as sharp as I would like, but it's the best I have for today.

Now to stay up long enough to photograph the lunar eclipse!
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
narayani ace
Sweet
March 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Delightful capture.
March 4th, 2026  
