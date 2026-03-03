Sign up
Photo 891
Silvereye (Tauhou) in Willow
From a walk in the Ohauiti Reserve early this evening. It's not as sharp as I would like, but it's the best I have for today.
Now to stay up long enough to photograph the lunar eclipse!
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
Janice
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1406
photos
61
followers
78
following
Tags
bird
,
nz
,
panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Sweet
March 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Delightful capture.
March 4th, 2026
