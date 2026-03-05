Sign up
Photo 893
Karaoke To Nite
After our camera club meeting tonight I went for a short walk downtown. This pub was advertising karaoke and there was loud music and singing coming from inside, but at 9.30pm on a Thursday I think most of the patrons had headed home.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
"Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Tags
night
,
b&w
,
street
,
monochrome
,
black-and-white
,
panasonic-g9
