Previous
Sunset, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
Photo 894

Sunset, Waimapu Estuary

Near the Hairini Bridge at 7.50pm. The sun had just dropped below the hills.

A muddly day with not much opportunity to photograph, so had to make the best of this.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
244% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely composition.
March 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact