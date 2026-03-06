Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
Sunset, Waimapu Estuary
Near the Hairini Bridge at 7.50pm. The sun had just dropped below the hills.
A muddly day with not much opportunity to photograph, so had to make the best of this.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
panasonic-g9
Babs
ace
Lovely composition.
March 6th, 2026
