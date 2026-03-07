Previous
Cone Flowers by chikadnz
Photo 895

Cone Flowers

Aka Echinacea, photographed with my phone at a garden centre this morning.

A very sociable day today, with the camera club GOYA meeting this morning (Get Out of Your Armchair - and take photos) at a garden centre café, then afternoon tea with family. My brother and sister-in-law from Sydney are over for a short visit and caught up with us as well as Mum, my sister, and another brother who lives locally.

More on GOYA tomorrow, if I'm inspired to enter the photographic challenge we were given today!
7th March 2026

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
narayani ace
Lovely image
March 7th, 2026  
