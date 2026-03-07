Cone Flowers

Aka Echinacea, photographed with my phone at a garden centre this morning.



A very sociable day today, with the camera club GOYA meeting this morning (Get Out of Your Armchair - and take photos) at a garden centre café, then afternoon tea with family. My brother and sister-in-law from Sydney are over for a short visit and caught up with us as well as Mum, my sister, and another brother who lives locally.



More on GOYA tomorrow, if I'm inspired to enter the photographic challenge we were given today!