Pied Oystercatchers, Cooney Reserve

We visited Cooney Reserve at Omokoroa today for some bird-watching. We hoped to see the flock of godwits here before they return to Alaska for the northern hemisphere summer.After spending some time in the bird hide I followed the walkway along to where the godwits were gathered. They were a bit far out due to the outgoing tide so we hope to return tomorrow.Besides the godwits, we also spotted pied stilts, pied oystercatchers (as above), white-faced heron, spur-winged plover and dotterel.I've photographed the bird hide for 365 in the past, see here:Update on this month's GOYA challenge (see yesterday's post): We were given the subject 'hobby' and I had some half-hearted ideas but didn't have the opportunity to carry them out today. Maybe I'll incorporate them into this project in the future.