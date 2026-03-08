Previous
Pied Oystercatchers, Cooney Reserve by chikadnz
Photo 896

Pied Oystercatchers, Cooney Reserve

We visited Cooney Reserve at Omokoroa today for some bird-watching. We hoped to see the flock of godwits here before they return to Alaska for the northern hemisphere summer.

After spending some time in the bird hide I followed the walkway along to where the godwits were gathered. They were a bit far out due to the outgoing tide so we hope to return tomorrow.

Besides the godwits, we also spotted pied stilts, pied oystercatchers (as above), white-faced heron, spur-winged plover and dotterel.

I've photographed the bird hide for 365 in the past, see here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-02-21
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-02-20

Update on this month's GOYA challenge (see yesterday's post): We were given the subject 'hobby' and I had some half-hearted ideas but didn't have the opportunity to carry them out today. Maybe I'll incorporate them into this project in the future.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
