Previous
Photo 896
Pied Oystercatchers, Cooney Reserve
We visited Cooney Reserve at Omokoroa today for some bird-watching. We hoped to see the flock of godwits here before they return to Alaska for the northern hemisphere summer.
After spending some time in the bird hide I followed the walkway along to where the godwits were gathered. They were a bit far out due to the outgoing tide so we hope to return tomorrow.
Besides the godwits, we also spotted pied stilts, pied oystercatchers (as above), white-faced heron, spur-winged plover and dotterel.
I've photographed the bird hide for 365 in the past, see here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-02-21
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-02-20
Update on this month's GOYA challenge (see yesterday's post): We were given the subject 'hobby' and I had some half-hearted ideas but didn't have the opportunity to carry them out today. Maybe I'll incorporate them into this project in the future.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
Tags
birds
,
panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Lovely scene
March 8th, 2026
