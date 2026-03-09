Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 897
Fallen
Walking in the Ohauiti Reserve with my camera early this evening, I was looking for signs of autumn. Although most of the trees are still very green, there was some colour here and there. I spotted this fallen leaf on the edge of the stream.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1411
photos
62
followers
79
following
245% complete
View this month »
890
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
panasonic-g9
Mags
ace
Looks like autumn has begun. Lovely capture.
March 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close