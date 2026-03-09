Previous
Fallen by chikadnz
Walking in the Ohauiti Reserve with my camera early this evening, I was looking for signs of autumn. Although most of the trees are still very green, there was some colour here and there. I spotted this fallen leaf on the edge of the stream.
Janice

@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
Mags ace
Looks like autumn has begun. Lovely capture.
March 9th, 2026  
