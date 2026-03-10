Godwits, Tinopai Sandbar

Some of the thousands of Godwits (also known by their Maori name Kuaka) roosting on the Tinopai sandbar in Omokoroa harbour. At high tide the sandbar is surrounded by water, giving them a safe place to rest. As the tide goes out, groups disperse to various parts of Tauranga Harbour to feed on the mudflats.From the information board near the viewing platform:"No Godwit (Kuaka) in history has commanded as much attention as 'E7' did in 2007 when her entire annual flight from New Zealand to Alaska and back was traced by a satellite transmitter implanted in her abdomen. Until then few believed Bar-tailed Godwits were capable of such enormous non-stop flights. Flights that seem to defy human logic, both in distance and endurance, to say nothing of the extraordinary navigational skills these small birds must possess.They fly for eight days and nights non-stop to New Zealand, arriving after 11,760 kilometres in the air. They stay from the beginning of September to mid-March when they return to Alaska via the Yellow Sea."They are due to leave soon, fat and well-rested, for their marathon flight.When we visited today, there was a windsurfer in the harbour but they didn't seem to be bothered by it. Also on the sandbar was a large group of oystercatchers and a few smaller birds that may have been dotterels.I've posted a closer image in my extras folder here: