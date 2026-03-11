Sign up
Previous
Photo 899
Lavender's Blue, Dilly Dilly
Title from an old English nursery rhyme / children's song.
Photo of Mum's lavender bush after I had visited her this afternoon. The scent is lovely. It looks more purple than blue to me though!
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
1
Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
1414
photos
62
followers
79
following
246% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
panasonic-g9
Mags
ace
Excellent macro!
March 11th, 2026
