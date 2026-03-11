Previous
Lavender's Blue, Dilly Dilly by chikadnz
Photo 899

Lavender's Blue, Dilly Dilly

Title from an old English nursery rhyme / children's song.

Photo of Mum's lavender bush after I had visited her this afternoon. The scent is lovely. It looks more purple than blue to me though!
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Janice

@chikadnz
Mags ace
Excellent macro!
March 11th, 2026  
