Otawa Adventure by chikadnz
Photo 900

Otawa Adventure

A walk up part of the Otawa Trig track near Te Puke this afternoon. This involved some tricky terrain including several stream crossings, rock hopping, and a steep uphill section. We started geocaching as a hobby 13 years ago this month, and today's goal was a special geocache for our 4,000th find. We solved a puzzle based on a rare NZ native frog which lives in this habitat, to obtain the final coordinates for the hidden container.

This old lady needed a nana nap afterwards!

We have another heavy rain warning in place for tonight and tomorrow, so planned the walk today while the streams were manageable.

Photos taken with my phone.

12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
narayani ace
Gorgeous scenery
March 12th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely collage
March 12th, 2026  
