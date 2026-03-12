Otawa Adventure

A walk up part of the Otawa Trig track near Te Puke this afternoon. This involved some tricky terrain including several stream crossings, rock hopping, and a steep uphill section. We started geocaching as a hobby 13 years ago this month, and today's goal was a special geocache for our 4,000th find. We solved a puzzle based on a rare NZ native frog which lives in this habitat, to obtain the final coordinates for the hidden container.



This old lady needed a nana nap afterwards!



We have another heavy rain warning in place for tonight and tomorrow, so planned the walk today while the streams were manageable.



Photos taken with my phone.



