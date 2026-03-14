A mixed group of Bar-tailed Godwits and Pied Oystercatchers on the Tinopai sandbar, Omokoroa Harbour, this afternoon. Photographed from a lookout spot we discovered a few days ago, about an hour before high tide.The group was noticeably smaller than when we saw them on Tuesday. It's probable some have already left on their migration back to Alaska to breed during the northern hemisphere summer. There was a southerly wind today to help them on their way.While watching them from the lookout, I was excited to see them lift off and fly a large circuit before landing in a different spot of the sandbar. Soon they will all be gone.I've posted an extra for the day here: