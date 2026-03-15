Approach with Intent

A pukeko (Australasian swamp-hen) coming to check me out in the Gordon Carmichael Reserve this afternoon.



In other news, the house across from us is on the market now, and there seemed to be quite a bit of interest in the 'Open Home' organised by the real estate agent this afternoon. We had thought of having a look but decided against it. Also we heard recently that one neighbour had put in a noise complaint against another which has resulted in the second one being given notice by their landlord. We hadn't had any problems with them, in fact had found them quite friendly and approachable, so feel a bit sad about it.



Sunrise: 7.13am

Sunset: 7.36pm (NZDT)