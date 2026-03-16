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Mucking About in Boats by chikadnz
Photo 904

Mucking About in Boats

I had some jobs to do at the other end of town today so afterwards called in to see if there was anything happening at Fergusson Park. I was pleased to see the local Keas were out having fun on the water. It's high tide for a change!

We are hoping to travel over to the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hamilton again this year. It starts on Saturday, but as we haven't been anywhere in the motorhome for a while, we have a fair bit of cleaning and sorting out to do first. Today we made a start but were not pleased to find a number of dead or dying paper wasps inside (@nzkites had sprayed recently). We're hoping we don't come across a nest somewhere!
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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