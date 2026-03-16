Mucking About in Boats

I had some jobs to do at the other end of town today so afterwards called in to see if there was anything happening at Fergusson Park. I was pleased to see the local Keas were out having fun on the water. It's high tide for a change!



We are hoping to travel over to the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Hamilton again this year. It starts on Saturday, but as we haven't been anywhere in the motorhome for a while, we have a fair bit of cleaning and sorting out to do first. Today we made a start but were not pleased to find a number of dead or dying paper wasps inside (@nzkites had sprayed recently). We're hoping we don't come across a nest somewhere!