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Maize Field, Sunset by chikadnz
Photo 905

Maize Field, Sunset

The day passed with no photos taken so we went out for a short drive at sunset. This is the maize field near us, previously posted in my 365 project here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-11-07
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-12-04

We had noticed it was close to being harvested and hoped to capture it, but when we arrived tonight, the field was bare. I got talking to one of the owners of the land who said it was harvested yesterday! Maybe we will catch it next year?


17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags ace
Such a nice sundown shot over the field.
March 17th, 2026  
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