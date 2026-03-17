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Previous
Photo 905
Maize Field, Sunset
The day passed with no photos taken so we went out for a short drive at sunset. This is the maize field near us, previously posted in my 365 project here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-11-07
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-12-04
We had noticed it was close to being harvested and hoped to capture it, but when we arrived tonight, the field was bare. I got talking to one of the owners of the land who said it was harvested yesterday! Maybe we will catch it next year?
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags
ace
Such a nice sundown shot over the field.
March 17th, 2026
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