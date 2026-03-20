Hospital Reflections

We attended an outpatient appointment at the hospital this morning. Parking seemed worse than usual but we got there in the end! As I was returning to the carpark I snapped my usual photo at this spot, last photographed a year ago, and five years before that!Later we headed to Mum's to help her set up a new mobile phone. Her old one was a 3G model and we are now onto 4G and 5G. The setting up is a work in progress as she's almost 91 and finds it difficult to learn new things (don't we all as we get older), but hopefully she'll be texting again soon.