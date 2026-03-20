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Hospital Reflections by chikadnz
Photo 908

Hospital Reflections

We attended an outpatient appointment at the hospital this morning. Parking seemed worse than usual but we got there in the end! As I was returning to the carpark I snapped my usual photo at this spot, last photographed a year ago, and five years before that!

https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-03-25
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-03-12

Later we headed to Mum's to help her set up a new mobile phone. Her old one was a 3G model and we are now onto 4G and 5G. The setting up is a work in progress as she's almost 91 and finds it difficult to learn new things (don't we all as we get older), but hopefully she'll be texting again soon.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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