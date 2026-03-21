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Previous
Photo 909
In the Pink
Japanese anemones late this afternoon at Yatton Park. We were on the way to Mum's for another session with her new mobile phone, and decided to call in to the park first.
We had missed Mum's regular texts over the last 24hrs, but she's gradually becoming more confident with this new device.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Janice
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@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Lovely image
March 21st, 2026
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