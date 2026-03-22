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Previous
Photo 910
Pukehina Beach
We drove to Pukehina today to check on the three geocaches we have hidden there (one needed replacing), and to find a couple of others in honour of the March Equinox.
Down by the surf club, the beach was quiet except for a couple of young surfers, and a girl with her dog. The incoming rain clouds and a cool wind may have put people off.
Further down the beach though, there was something else going on...
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2026-03-22
Today's Sunrise: 7.19am
Sunset: 7.25pm (NZDT)
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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