Pukehina Beach

We drove to Pukehina today to check on the three geocaches we have hidden there (one needed replacing), and to find a couple of others in honour of the March Equinox.Down by the surf club, the beach was quiet except for a couple of young surfers, and a girl with her dog. The incoming rain clouds and a cool wind may have put people off.Further down the beach though, there was something else going on...Today's Sunrise: 7.19amSunset: 7.25pm (NZDT)