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Pukehina Beach by chikadnz
Photo 910

Pukehina Beach

We drove to Pukehina today to check on the three geocaches we have hidden there (one needed replacing), and to find a couple of others in honour of the March Equinox.

Down by the surf club, the beach was quiet except for a couple of young surfers, and a girl with her dog. The incoming rain clouds and a cool wind may have put people off.

Further down the beach though, there was something else going on...

https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2026-03-22

Today's Sunrise: 7.19am
Sunset: 7.25pm (NZDT)
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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