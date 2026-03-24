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Previous
Photo 912
Daisy Daisy
A busy day with no photos taken, so this is one I took last month in the Johnson Reserve (Waipuna Park).
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Janice
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@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Gary
Love the bokeh. Nice capture.
March 24th, 2026
Mags
ace
A beautiful closeup!
March 24th, 2026
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