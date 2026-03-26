Spoonbills, Waimapu Estuary

A very wet and windy day here today, so we stayed home and didn't take any photos. This is another from our walk beside the estuary yesterday. I was watching kingfishers when I suddenly noticed this group of Royal Spoonbills making their way across the mudflats to the water's edge to feed. I was surprised as I hadn't seen them arrive! I'm not sure why one of them looks like it has been rolling in the mud, I think perhaps it's a juvenile as it also seemed smaller than the others.



The shoots growing up from the mud are baby mangroves.