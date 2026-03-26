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Spoonbills, Waimapu Estuary by chikadnz
Photo 914

Spoonbills, Waimapu Estuary

A very wet and windy day here today, so we stayed home and didn't take any photos. This is another from our walk beside the estuary yesterday. I was watching kingfishers when I suddenly noticed this group of Royal Spoonbills making their way across the mudflats to the water's edge to feed. I was surprised as I hadn't seen them arrive! I'm not sure why one of them looks like it has been rolling in the mud, I think perhaps it's a juvenile as it also seemed smaller than the others.

The shoots growing up from the mud are baby mangroves.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Babs ace
They are strange birds aren't they. Maybe the muddy looking one is a youngster.
March 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
March 26th, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
March 26th, 2026  
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