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Overhang, Tye Park by chikadnz
Photo 915

Overhang, Tye Park

We had another day of rain and wind, and thunderstorms this morning, as a low pressure system passed over the country. We spent most of yesterday and today inside, but the weather improved late this afternoon so an outing to a nearby park seemed a good idea.

It was about two hours past high tide, but the choppy water was still right up to the retaining wall at this end. At the other end of the bay, there was an exposed area of mudflats and I was pleased to see three spoonbills arrive. Shortly afterwards they were chased away by a dog, the owner saying "I hope he didn't spoil your photo!"

As mentioned yesterday, it's the 6th anniversary of the 2020 Covid lockdown in New Zealand, so I spent some time looking back at old photos. It seemed a fun idea to post 'On This Day' in previous years. There are a few gaps!

2018: Washing Line https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-03-27
2020: Toitoi (I now think this was actually pampas) https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-03-27
2023: Kaikoura https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-03-27
2025: Morning https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-03-27
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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