Gold in the Sunshine

Our generous Phillipino neighbours gave us two bags of kiwifruit this last week. It was a quick drop off with little chance to talk, but I assumed one or more of the family members have seasonal employment in a kiwifruit orchard, with harvesting currently taking place. These are the gold variety not the usual green, and were firm when we got them but are now ripening up. They will be 'seconds' with various imperfections such as a flatter shape or marks on the skin, not suitable for export. Unfortunately I don't like them: John does, but on his doctor's advice is trying to cut back on sugar including fruit. We have given a few away so far!
After two days of rain and wind we were back to sunshine and 25deg heat today.
Photographed with my phone.