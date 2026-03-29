White Camellia

A visit to my stepson, daughter-in-law and granddaughter this afternoon. Their camellia hedge has just started flowering in the last couple of weeks. It looks lovely but there were a lot of paper wasps visiting the flowers today.
Photographed with my phone.
We are feeling a bit concerned about the fuel issue here due to the war in the Middle East. Thinking ahead to the possibility of fuel rationing, and also the worst case scenario of food shortages due to transport issues, I thought it a good idea to pick up a few extra non-perishable items when I visited the supermarket this evening. We also purchased a new electric kettle for Mum. Her old one decided it was no longer going to switch off automatically, and erupted boiling water all over the bench twice today.
Sunrise: 7.26am
Sunset: 7.14pm (NZDT)
The nights are starting to get longer now. Daylight saving ends next weekend, so we will lose another hour of light in the evening.