Low tide at Fergusson Park. I called in here around lunchtime after attending a Parkinson's carer support group nearby. The cloud attracted my attention and there was a strong southwesterly blowing which produced lots of ripples on the shallow water. While photographing, a car pulled up near me and when I looked around, the driver waved. I didn't know him but we got chatting about the view. He said he'd been at home mowing the lawn and then drove down to the park to look at the water. He gave me a dozen feijoas before driving away again!
Mum is still in learner driver mode with her new mobile phone. I've said she needs to keep practicing until she makes a deeper 'groove' in her brain and can remember what to do!