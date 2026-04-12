After Vaianu

Doing my best to catch up with posting, apologies again for my lack of commenting at the moment (14th April).
Ex-tropical cyclone Vaianu made its presence felt last night and today with strong winds and heavy rain, but it wasn't as bad as we had expected. Other than a branch from a neighbours' tree coming to rest on an adjoining neighbours' roof, there wasn't any damage in our immediate area. Other parts of the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel areas were much worse off, with flooding, trees down and power cuts.
Late last night, before the cyclone arrived, I went out to the motorhome to grab some items we might need if the power went off. It was beginning to get windy and I could hear what sounded like a train passing in the distant darkness. As we are nowhere near a railway line, I assumed it was the sound of the cyclone approaching (?). I later read that many people had heard the same sound and it was actually the ocean roaring! We are well inland and have never heard this before.
The photo was taken late this afternoon when things had calmed down, and I went for a short walk outside. I liked the way the misty rain had separated the layers of hills and trees as seen from our front yard.