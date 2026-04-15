Graduation

Today my niece graduated from the University of Canterbury (Christchurch), with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology. She plans to continue studying and obtain her Masters degree; hoping to work in child and family psychology in the future.
Mum, John and I watched the livestream on Facebook. Afterwards I was able to replay the video to capture the moment she walked across the stage to be acknowledged by the Chancellor. Photographed from the TV screen hence the poor quality. We look forward to seeing more photos when my sister returns tomorrow.