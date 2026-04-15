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Graduation by chikadnz
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Graduation

Today my niece graduated from the University of Canterbury (Christchurch), with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Psychology. She plans to continue studying and obtain her Masters degree; hoping to work in child and family psychology in the future.

Mum, John and I watched the livestream on Facebook. Afterwards I was able to replay the video to capture the moment she walked across the stage to be acknowledged by the Chancellor. Photographed from the TV screen hence the poor quality. We look forward to seeing more photos when my sister returns tomorrow.

One very proud Aunty here!

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-15

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Fire Hose https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-15
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Sunrise at the Airport https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-15
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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