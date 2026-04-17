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Just Landed by chikadnz
Photo 936

Just Landed

My sister arrived back from Christchurch this evening. We met her at the airport and took the opportunity for some photos. This was her plane just after landing, photographed through glass, with reflections from the room behind me.

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-17

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Zest https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-17
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Meet Tam https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-17
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
April 18th, 2026  
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