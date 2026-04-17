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Previous
Photo 936
Just Landed
My sister arrived back from Christchurch this evening. We met her at the airport and took the opportunity for some photos. This was her plane just after landing, photographed through glass, with reflections from the room behind me.
My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-17
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Zest
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-17
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Meet Tam
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-17
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
April 18th, 2026
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