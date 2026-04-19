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Tornado Damage, Tye Park by chikadnz
Photo 938

Tornado Damage, Tye Park

After last nights' thunderstorm and heavy rain, we woke to the news that a tornado had ripped through suburbs not far from us. I can't recall our area ever having this happen before!

We heard that a lot of trees were down in a local park. As we had visited and photographed there several times over the last few months, we decided to go and have a look. We were allowed in to take some photos for a few minutes, but prevented from getting too close to the trees. The council worker we spoke to confirmed the tornado had damaged houses in Maungatapu (thankfully no injuries), before crossing the water (to the left of this photo) and moving through Tye Park, but amazingly stopped before it reached the houses on the hill above (to the right of this photo).

That appears to be a kayak on the picnic table. We're not sure if it had been stored under the trees or had blown from elsewhere.

It was awe-inspiring but also very sad to see the power of nature having caused such destruction. Broken trees included several pines, banksia, and a large Norfolk Pine with the trunk snapped in half. The park will be closed to the public until the trees are removed.

We later heard that another suburb and the CBD also sustained damage and it was thought there may have been more than one tornado.

Sunrise: 6.44am
Sunset: 5.44pm (NZST)

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-19

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Pathway https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-19
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Boardwalk, Waimapu Estuary https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-19
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags ace
Wow! They are so powerful these days.
April 20th, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gosh! the power of nature
April 20th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 20th, 2026  
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