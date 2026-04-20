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Sunshine through Leaves by chikadnz
Photo 939

Sunshine through Leaves

Photographed at Mum's place this afternoon after taking her to a medical appointment (all is well). Later we returned to cut up and crumb two packets of chicken tenderloins we'd bought at a good price, and pop them into the freezer. It's a hassle at the time but we appreciate it later. Mum has more freezer room than we do currently, but we are looking at changing that by getting a small chest freezer. It will be good to be able to store more food, at least until the power goes off, haha. Weather-wise today was pretty good but it absolutely poured down this evening. We were still at Mum's so had to wait until it stopped before getting in the car to go home.

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-20

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Fan Palm https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-20
2020: Autumn Burst https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-04-20
2023: no photo posted
2025: Looking for Dinner https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-20
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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