First Flower, Purple Sage

No time or inspiration for photos today so this is another I took yesterday, in our garden. This purple sage has been neglected and struggling along in a pot for years while we travelled. After we moved back into the house I brought it back from Mum's place (still in its pot) and it has finally started thriving, with lots of new leaves. Yesterday I was pleased to see the first flower. Mum has a couple of huge plants in her garden, they flower prolifically and the bees and butterflies seem to really like them.