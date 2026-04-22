Previous
First Flower, Purple Sage by chikadnz
Photo 941

First Flower, Purple Sage

No time or inspiration for photos today so this is another I took yesterday, in our garden. This purple sage has been neglected and struggling along in a pot for years while we travelled. After we moved back into the house I brought it back from Mum's place (still in its pot) and it has finally started thriving, with lots of new leaves. Yesterday I was pleased to see the first flower. Mum has a couple of huge plants in her garden, they flower prolifically and the bees and butterflies seem to really like them.

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-22

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Seat Shadows https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-22
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Scooting https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-22

22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact