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Previous
Photo 942
Colourful Carpark
We went shopping for a new freezer today, among other things. This was the view outside the appliance shop; a colourful carpark building in the late afternoon sun.
My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-23
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Needles
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-23
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Moored
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-23
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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