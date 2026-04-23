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Colourful Carpark by chikadnz
Photo 942

Colourful Carpark

We went shopping for a new freezer today, among other things. This was the view outside the appliance shop; a colourful carpark building in the late afternoon sun.

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-23

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Needles https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-23
2020: no photo posted
2023: no photo posted
2025: Moored https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-23
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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