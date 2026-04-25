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Previous
Photo 944
Lest We Forget
"In Grateful Memory of all those from this District who died Overseas in the Service of our Country"
Today was Anzac Day (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps). We didn't attend a service this morning, but called in to Memorial Park later in the day to see the many wreaths laid at the War Memorial.
May we appreciate and not waste their sacrifice for our freedom.
My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-25
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: First Meeting
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-25
2020: no photo posted
2023: Lake Opuha
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-04-25
2025: Incoming Rain
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-25
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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