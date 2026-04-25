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Lest We Forget by chikadnz
Photo 944

Lest We Forget

"In Grateful Memory of all those from this District who died Overseas in the Service of our Country"

Today was Anzac Day (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps). We didn't attend a service this morning, but called in to Memorial Park later in the day to see the many wreaths laid at the War Memorial.

May we appreciate and not waste their sacrifice for our freedom.

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-25

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: First Meeting https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-25
2020: no photo posted
2023: Lake Opuha https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-04-25
2025: Incoming Rain https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-25
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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