Treetops, Yatton Park

I had a couple of jobs to do in town this afternoon, followed by a visit to the park with camera in hand, then a cuppa and catch up with Mum, and finally home for tea.
The sun was going down when I got to the park, and the last light was catching the tops of the trees. Most of the trees have all their leaves but these ones were bare.
The man-made waterfall, stream and fountain in the park was all fenced off and empty of water today. It looks like the concrete is being cleaned. Hope it's back in action soon. I was pleased to see the garden beds have been freshly planted, but will have to wait and see what is growing there!