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Treetops, Yatton Park by chikadnz
Photo 946

Treetops, Yatton Park

I had a couple of jobs to do in town this afternoon, followed by a visit to the park with camera in hand, then a cuppa and catch up with Mum, and finally home for tea.

The sun was going down when I got to the park, and the last light was catching the tops of the trees. Most of the trees have all their leaves but these ones were bare.

The man-made waterfall, stream and fountain in the park was all fenced off and empty of water today. It looks like the concrete is being cleaned. Hope it's back in action soon. I was pleased to see the garden beds have been freshly planted, but will have to wait and see what is growing there!

My Single Subject, 30 Shots April challenge photo is here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2026-04-27

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: White Boats https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-04-27
2020: Bad Hair Day (Toitoi) https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-04-27
2023: Poplars https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2023-04-27
2025: Autumn, McLaren Falls Park https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-04-27
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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