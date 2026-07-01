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Kaimai Range from Fergusson Park by chikadnz
Photo 1011

Kaimai Range from Fergusson Park

Photographed yesterday after attending a carers' support meeting nearby.

A lovely sunny winters day with a cool wind. There were a few spoonbills feeding further out in the harbour.

Apologies for my lack of commenting again, hope to catch up soon.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Waikareao Estuary https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-01
2020: Waitui Reserve, Te Puna https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-01
2025: Which One Should I Choose? https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-01
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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