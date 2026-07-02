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Feasting by chikadnz
Photo 1012

Feasting

A bumblebee enjoying the purple sage at Mum's place this afternoon. I had a couple of jobs to do in town and called in to see her before heading home again.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Matariki https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-02
2020: Chasing the Sunset https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-02
2025: First Snowdrop https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-02
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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narayani ace
Lovely image. Your mum must have a great garden!
July 3rd, 2026  
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