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Previous
Photo 1012
Feasting
A bumblebee enjoying the purple sage at Mum's place this afternoon. I had a couple of jobs to do in town and called in to see her before heading home again.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Matariki
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-02
2020: Chasing the Sunset
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-02
2025: First Snowdrop
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-02
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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purple
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panasonic-g9
narayani
ace
Lovely image. Your mum must have a great garden!
July 3rd, 2026
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