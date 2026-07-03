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Previous
Photo 1013
Pied Oystercatcher Feeding
Photographed at Fergusson Park on Tuesday 30th with the long lens. Initially the sun was behind it, but I was able to carefully move around to get light on it's face without scaring it away.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Winter Garden VIII - Sunlight through Leaves
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-03
2020: Waters Edge
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-03
2025: Piped Out
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-03
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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panasonic-g9
Babs
ace
I do love these birds. We get a lot here especially at Soldiers Point. Great reflection too
July 4th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
July 4th, 2026
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