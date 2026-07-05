Pruning Lesson

After a wet morning the rain cleared, and we attended our second garden group meeting this afternoon. It's hard to believe a whole month has gone by since the last one! Today we visited Louises' garden and learnt about pruning. Although we don't have any fruit trees ourselves yet, it was interesting information to file away for future reference. A walk around her garden was followed by a social time over a cuppa.
Louise recommended a lady called Kath Irvine as her pruning guru. I think that's one of Kath's books she's holding.