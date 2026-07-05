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Pruning Lesson by chikadnz
Photo 1015

Pruning Lesson

After a wet morning the rain cleared, and we attended our second garden group meeting this afternoon. It's hard to believe a whole month has gone by since the last one! Today we visited Louises' garden and learnt about pruning. Although we don't have any fruit trees ourselves yet, it was interesting information to file away for future reference. A walk around her garden was followed by a social time over a cuppa.

Louise recommended a lady called Kath Irvine as her pruning guru. I think that's one of Kath's books she's holding.

Sunrise: 7.30am
Sunset: 5.08pm (NZST)

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Evening, Low Tide https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-05
2020: Young Love https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-05
2025: Rainbow https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-05
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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