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Previous
Photo 1018
Lakes View in Monochrome
After attending a monthly coffee morning meeting this a.m. at The Lakes, I went for a wander with my camera.
I'm having difficulty fitting everything in at the moment, but will catch up with commenting asap. Thanks to those who comment on mine regardless, you are much appreciated!
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Kitesurfing, Fergusson Park
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-08
2020: Chocolate Trees
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-08
2025: Dusk, Waimapu Estuary
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-08
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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