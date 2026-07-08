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Lakes View in Monochrome by chikadnz
Photo 1018

Lakes View in Monochrome

After attending a monthly coffee morning meeting this a.m. at The Lakes, I went for a wander with my camera.

I'm having difficulty fitting everything in at the moment, but will catch up with commenting asap. Thanks to those who comment on mine regardless, you are much appreciated!

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Kitesurfing, Fergusson Park https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-08
2020: Chocolate Trees https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-08
2025: Dusk, Waimapu Estuary https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-08
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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