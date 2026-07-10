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Rippled Reflection by chikadnz
Photo 1020

Rippled Reflection

Another busy day today with little time for photography, so this is one from my visit to The Lakes on Wednesday morning.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Ivy https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-10
2020: Sunset over the Wairoa https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-10
2025: Turn Turn Turn https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-10
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
July 11th, 2026  
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