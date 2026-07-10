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Previous
Photo 1020
Rippled Reflection
Another busy day today with little time for photography, so this is one from my visit to The Lakes on Wednesday morning.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Ivy
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-10
2020: Sunset over the Wairoa
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-10
2025: Turn Turn Turn
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-10
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
July 11th, 2026
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