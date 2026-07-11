Garden Visitor

We have been noticing more birds in our backyard recently. The blackbirds have made an appearance again, and we often see mynahs. I was watching a flock of sparrows feeding on our newly-mowed lawn this morning, when some other visitors arrived. Flitting around some plants we have in pots and bouncing off the parsley stalks, there came a handful of silvereyes (Maori name tauhou). I was delighted to see them and grabbed a couple of shots through the ranchslider. We had to be careful not to move suddenly or they would be off!
Not an award-winning photo but one I was pleased to capture anyway.