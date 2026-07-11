Previous
Garden Visitor by chikadnz
Photo 1021

Garden Visitor

We have been noticing more birds in our backyard recently. The blackbirds have made an appearance again, and we often see mynahs. I was watching a flock of sparrows feeding on our newly-mowed lawn this morning, when some other visitors arrived. Flitting around some plants we have in pots and bouncing off the parsley stalks, there came a handful of silvereyes (Maori name tauhou). I was delighted to see them and grabbed a couple of shots through the ranchslider. We had to be careful not to move suddenly or they would be off!

Not an award-winning photo but one I was pleased to capture anyway.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Moss https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-11
2020: Verticals https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-11
2025: Winter Tree. Greerton Park https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-11
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heleen Smit ace
Great capture!
July 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely little bird and capture.
July 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact