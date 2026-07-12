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Sunday Sunrise by chikadnz
Photo 1022

Sunday Sunrise

The sky before the sun was up this morning. Photographed from our yard in a way that cropped out the surrounding houses! We have had several morning skies like this recently, clear, cloudless and a little cold.

Sunrise: 7.29am
Sunset: 5.14pm (NZST)

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Marching https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-12
2020: After the Harvest https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-12
2025: Beach Pathway, Mt Maunganui https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-12
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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