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Previous
Photo 1022
Sunday Sunrise
The sky before the sun was up this morning. Photographed from our yard in a way that cropped out the surrounding houses! We have had several morning skies like this recently, clear, cloudless and a little cold.
Sunrise: 7.29am
Sunset: 5.14pm (NZST)
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Marching
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-12
2020: After the Harvest
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-12
2025: Beach Pathway, Mt Maunganui
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-12
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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