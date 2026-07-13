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Rainbow in the Clouds by chikadnz
Photo 1023

Rainbow in the Clouds

Unfortunately no photos today so this is another from the 8th when I photographed the sun shower. This was actually taken elsewhere and later in the day, but I can't resist a rainbow.

We have been sprouting some seed potatoes and planted the first ones today, before it got too cold to be out in the garden.

Tonight we had a Chinese takeaway meal with family as it was my nephew's birthday (shared birthday with my brother in the South Island).

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Fire Escape 1 https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-13
2020: No photo posted
2025: Green Green Grass of Home https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-13
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely sky
July 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful.
July 14th, 2026  
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