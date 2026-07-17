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Previous
Photo 1027
Xanadu
A view of the secondhand bookshop we visited in Papamoa yesterday. I spoke briefly with the owner who has taken it off the market again and hopes to keep it going.
This is only a portion of the books she had at the site. The aisles are narrow and winding, a bit like a maze! That's John
@nzkites
browsing on the left. We did buy some!
Photographed with my phone from the stairway to the classics and poetry section.
Perfect for the 52 week challenge this week (books!)
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Tree and Moon
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-17
2020: You Must Stop!
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-17
2025: Sunburst Nine
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-17
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Babs
ace
I would be in heaven here i love second hand book shops. You can never have enough books
July 18th, 2026
Heleen Smit
ace
Wow! Amazing! I could be browsing there for hours and hours.
July 18th, 2026
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