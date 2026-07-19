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Previous
Photo 1029
Dappled
Photographed with my phone late this afternoon.
Sunrise: 7.25am
Sunset: 5.19pm (NZST)
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Winter Warmers
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-19
2020: Low Tide, Thames Coast
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-19
2025: Late Rose
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-19
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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