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Park Your Trolley Here? by chikadnz
Photo 1030

Park Your Trolley Here?

A visit to the shopping centre at The Lakes /Tauriko this afternoon to pick up a couple of things from the new Spotlight store (homewares/ craft supplies). It used to be in a smaller shopping area in town, but has moved to new, much larger premises. My first impressions of the new shop weren't good. It's huge and full of 'stuff'; it would be very easy to get lost in it. In fact we had difficulty locating what we needed and finding our way back to the checkout!

This is a much simpler view near the entrance, photographed with my phone. I liked the colour contrasts.

Afterwards we enjoyed a family visit with our youngest granddaughter and her parents.

Uploading this late on the 21st, sorry no time for commenting today! Hope to catch up again tomorrow,

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Shadow Grid https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-20
2020: Coromandel Lookout https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2020-07-20
2025: The Wanderer https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-20
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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