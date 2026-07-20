Park Your Trolley Here?

A visit to the shopping centre at The Lakes /Tauriko this afternoon to pick up a couple of things from the new Spotlight store (homewares/ craft supplies). It used to be in a smaller shopping area in town, but has moved to new, much larger premises. My first impressions of the new shop weren't good. It's huge and full of 'stuff'; it would be very easy to get lost in it. In fact we had difficulty locating what we needed and finding our way back to the checkout!
This is a much simpler view near the entrance, photographed with my phone. I liked the colour contrasts.
Afterwards we enjoyed a family visit with our youngest granddaughter and her parents.
Uploading this late on the 21st, sorry no time for commenting today! Hope to catch up again tomorrow,