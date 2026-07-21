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Previous
Photo 1031
Haircut Day
We visited a walk-in barber this afternoon so John could get a much-needed haircut and beard trim. We had called in yesterday but surprisingly found them closed! He looks handsome again now, haha.
Photographed with my phone.
'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Orange Canna Lily
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-21
2020: No photo posted
2025: Perch
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-21
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Janice
ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Mags
ace
Great candid street shot!
July 22nd, 2026
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