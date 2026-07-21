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Haircut Day by chikadnz
Photo 1031

Haircut Day

We visited a walk-in barber this afternoon so John could get a much-needed haircut and beard trim. We had called in yesterday but surprisingly found them closed! He looks handsome again now, haha.

Photographed with my phone.

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: Orange Canna Lily https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-21
2020: No photo posted
2025: Perch https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-21
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Great candid street shot!
July 22nd, 2026  
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