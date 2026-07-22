A bright green variety of cauliflower, seen at the fruit & vege shop yesterday. I liked the way the monochrome version emphasised the patterns. Photographed with my phone.
The shop was unusually quiet when we visited. I struck up a conversation with the lady at the checkout, who said both they and the butcher shop next door have noticed a drop off in sales since the Spotlight branch moved from here out to the Lakes shopping centre (see Monday's photo). She said last week was their worst week ever. Perhaps we should start buying from the butcher too, instead of the supermarket. I'm really hoping business picks up again for them both and they don't have to close!