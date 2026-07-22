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Romanesco by chikadnz
Photo 1032

Romanesco

A bright green variety of cauliflower, seen at the fruit & vege shop yesterday. I liked the way the monochrome version emphasised the patterns. Photographed with my phone.

The shop was unusually quiet when we visited. I struck up a conversation with the lady at the checkout, who said both they and the butcher shop next door have noticed a drop off in sales since the Spotlight branch moved from here out to the Lakes shopping centre (see Monday's photo). She said last week was their worst week ever. Perhaps we should start buying from the butcher too, instead of the supermarket. I'm really hoping business picks up again for them both and they don't have to close!

'On This Day' (from my previous 365 entries)
2018: On The Fence https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2018-07-22
2020: No photo posted
2025: Broken https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-07-22
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Janice

ace
@chikadnz
“Photographers deal in things which are continually vanishing and when they have vanished there is no contrivance on earth which can make them come back...
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great In black and white with that lovely texture
July 23rd, 2026  
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